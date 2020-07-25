TUTTON, James Colin (Jim):
In his 91st year. The heavens received a great soul on July 23, 2020. Much loved husband of the late Enid Margaret. A greatly loved father of Diane, Charmaine, Linda, Debbie, Jill. Father-in-law of Colin, Martin and the late Graeme. And dearly loved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Special thanks to Dr Gray and Nurse Maude Hospital staff. Thanks for taking such good care of our dad. Messages can be sent to 23 Nicholls Road, Christchurch, 8025.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020