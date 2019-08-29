THOMAS, James Barry
(Barry, BJ):
Passed away peacefully at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village on August 25, 2019, aged 72 years. Barry will be sadly and dearly missed by all his children, Shane, Joanne, Steven, Jimmy, Aaron, Norm, and Lisa, all his grandchildren, his brothers and sisters-in-law Alex and Liz, Brian and Yvonne, Trevor and Sue, and his nieces and nephews. At the family's request, a private cremation has been held. The family would like to express their many thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and the wonderful staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Barry's life will be held at a place and date to be confirmed.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2019