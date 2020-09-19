SMITH,
James Victor Thomas:
Jim 84 years old, has gone to heaven to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020, whilst surrounded by his family. He was cherished, appreciated and much loved by his kids, partners, grandkids, great-grandkids and friends. Many thanks to the compassionate and loving Wesley team who cared for Dad as though he was family. Memorial service, Monday, September 21, 10.00am, at Opawa Methodist. Due to covid restrictions please text Alex on 021 0811 5080 if you would like to attend or send a message.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020