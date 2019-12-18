James SHEEHAN

Guest Book
  • "stunned to hear of your passing Jimmy.Had a great catch up..."
  • "James You will always have a special place in my heart...."
    - Carol Sheehan
  • "I am saddened to learn of the passing of James. Although..."
    - Marie O'Brien
  • "Absolutely devastated to hear the news of James passing..."
    - Tony Smith
  • "To you all. I am sorry to learn of James' passing. He was..."
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:30 p.m.
McFaddens Centre
64 McFaddens Road
St Albans
Death Notice

SHEEHAN, James:
On December 16, 2019, unexpectedly in Christchurch, aged 63 years. Loved partner of Louise Manson. Loved father of Paul and partner Renèe, and Shane (Adelaide). Much loved Grandad of Lily and Damon, and great-grandad of Jaxon (Australia). Dearly loved son of Mary and the late Jim Sheehan, loved brother and brother-in-law of Tom and Dianne, Maureen and Grant Nolan, and a loved Uncle. Messages to the Sheehan family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. A celebration of James' life will be held at the McFaddens Centre, 64 McFaddens Road, St Albans, on Monday, December 23, at 1.30pm. followed by private cremation. (Because of roadworks enter McFaddens Rd via Rutland Street. Entry to Venue and carparking from Redwood Place.)

Published in The Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
