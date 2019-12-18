SHEEHAN, James:
On December 16, 2019, unexpectedly in Christchurch, aged 63 years. Loved partner of Louise Manson. Loved father of Paul and partner Renèe, and Shane (Adelaide). Much loved Grandad of Lily and Damon, and great-grandad of Jaxon (Australia). Dearly loved son of Mary and the late Jim Sheehan, loved brother and brother-in-law of Tom and Dianne, Maureen and Grant Nolan, and a loved Uncle. Messages to the Sheehan family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch, 8013. A celebration of James' life will be held at the McFaddens Centre, 64 McFaddens Road, St Albans, on Monday, December 23, at 1.30pm. followed by private cremation. (Because of roadworks enter McFaddens Rd via Rutland Street. Entry to Venue and carparking from Redwood Place.)
Published in The Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019