Laraine, Belinda, Meredith and their families would like to thank most sincerely everyone who sympathised with and supported us on the sudden loss of our darling James who died on Saturday, September 5. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited our homes, attended the farewell service for James and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this extremely difficult time. For those who telephoned, supplied food, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence, we are truly grateful. The Covid 19 circumstances meant we were restricted on numbers attending the service for James. This was heart breaking for us as we felt he did not get the full celebration of life such a wonderful man deserved. We are particularly grateful to and would like to thank the Waimairi Tennis Club for inviting members to the Club house for a live streaming of the service. This enabled many more to be part of his farewell and honour him. Special thanks to our piper Claire for sending James off on his final journey in such a stirring manner. We just loved that. And to Dominic at Lamb & Hayward and Dennis and his team at the Embers Room, Papanui Club for such great service and attention to our needs on the day of James' farewell. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. James was a much loved, very special wonderful man. He will be greatly missed and loved forever by many.



