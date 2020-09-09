SEALES,
James Edwin (Jim):
On September 5, 2020, unexpectedly at home, aged 76 years. Beautiful adored husband of Laraine, devoted father and father-in-law of Belinda and Mark Thompson, and Meredith and Hamish Gilbert, loved step-father of Simon and Bronwyn Paterson, proud grandpa of Jack; Ben, Harry, and Jake, and special James of Erina, Elise, and Arthur. Loved son of the late Eddie and Joan Seales, cherished younger brother and brother-in-law of Claire (deceased) and Bill Varcoe, and Julia and the late Paul O'Connell, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late James Seales, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, funeral details will be advised in coming days.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2020