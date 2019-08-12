POINTON,
James Rosson (Jim):
On August 5, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley Merle (Pam). Loved brother of Eleanor and the late Tom. Loved brother-in-law of Bev, and loved uncle of Chris, Ross and Colleen, Richard and Paula, Susan and Barrie Symon, Peter and the late Helen Treller, David Cattermole and Gill Kane, and Helen Logie and Craig Nichols, and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to Pointon Family, PO Box 88, Murchison 7049.
At rest with Pam
Published in The Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 17, 2019