O'REGAN,

James Rolland (Jim): QSO

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cashmere View Hospital, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Domini, much loved father and father-in-law of Pat and Colin Thomas (Rolleston), Mary O'Regan and Gerard Dewar (Lower Hutt), Pete and Kath (Bahrain), Matt and Carmel (Inangahua), Therese and Mark Ridden (Leeston), Tony and Pip (Wanaka), Judy and Tony Lockington (Christchurch). A loved grandfather of his 24 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 14 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pat and Kath, Rosalie Rolls (all deceased), Joan and the late David Dewar (Palmerston North), Helen and Ron Morrow (Rangiora), Robin and the late Frank Waghorn (Reefton), Ted and Kay (Murchison), Ann and Don Malloch (Rangiora). And a loved uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Rest In Peace

Messages to Unit 103 Cashmere View Retirement Village, 72 Rose Street, Christchurch 8024. Jim's family wish to sincerely thank the staff of Cashmere View Hospital for the love and care shown to Jim during his time there. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private Requiem Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Reefton. A memorial service to celebrate Jim's life will be organised and notified at a later date.



Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth



