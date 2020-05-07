O'CONNELL,
James Peter (Peter):
On May 4, 2020, peacefully at Sacred Heart Home and Hospital; aged 78 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Ray and Debbie O'Connell, (Darfield), Wayne and Jen O'Connell (Mosgiel), Jason and Teresa O'Connell (Mosgiel), loved grandad of Raymond, and Anteisha; Caleb, and Jade; Gemma, Cameron, and Hayley; and great-grandad of Kai. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a time to be advised. Messages to 135 Chain Hills Road, RD1, Dunedin 9076.
Published in The Press on May 7, 2020