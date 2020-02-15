NORRIS,
James Oswald (Jim):
Sadly passed away with family by his side at Christchurch Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer. Much loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Michelle, Alex and Greg. Adored grandfather of Harry, Amy and Nicholas. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 14, CCU and Ward 27, Christchurch Hospital, for all their loving care of Jim. Messages to the family of Jim Norris, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Jim's request a private family celebration has been held.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020