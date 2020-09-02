MITCHELL,
James William (Jimmy):
Died suddenly on August 26, 2020, in Invercargill. Aged 19 years. Dearly loved and cherished son and stepson of Dugal and Josiane, Kathryn and Rhys. Loved step-brother and friend of Matt and Emma. Much loved grandson, nephew and cousin. Respected mate of many.
"The song is ended,
but the melody lingers on….."
Due to Covid restrictions the chapel is limited to family and close friends, however, there will be an adjoining room with a screen for further guests to attend. Please observe social distancing requirements. The service will also be live streamed at https://youtu.be/sse9TowuoLM Messages to the Mitchell Family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service to celebrate James' life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Saturday, September 5, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020