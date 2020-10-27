MILNE, James (Jim):
On October 23, 2020, peacefully at Summerset at Wigram, aged 76 years. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of Gill for 55 years. Much admired, loved and treasured dad of Mandy and Brian Greer, Rachel and Shannon Guthrie. Loved and respected granddad of Colton Milne-Greer and Sophia; Regan Milne-Greer, Samuel, and Lucas Guthrie, and special granddad of Bradley, and Thomas Greer. We would like to thank Nurse Maude, and the district palliative nurses for their outstanding care of Jim, and sincere thanks to the team at Summerset Care Centre for their compassionate care of Jim. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jim Milne, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 30, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020