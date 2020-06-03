James MCLELLAND

Death Notice

McLELLAND,
James Derek (Derek):
On May 27, 2020, peacefully at Radius Hawthorne, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nance, much loved father and father-in-law of Allan and Chris, and Derek and Donna, loved grandfather of Matthew, Samuel, Isaac, and Grace, and great-grandfather of Ella. Special thanks to Radius Hawthorne and Hoon Hay Dementia Care for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Derek McLelland, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Family Service has been held.

Published in The Press on June 3, 2020
