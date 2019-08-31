Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James MCKINLAY. View Sign Death Notice



James David (Jim):

Peacefully at Glenwood Rest Home, on August 30, 2019, aged 88 years. Caring husband of the late Colleen McKinlay. Cherished father of Jane Race and Kerryann Gibbs. Treasured Grandfather of Carly and Hayden Butler, and Tom Race. Special Great-Grandad to Zoe and Lachie Butler. Great friend and loved father-in-law of Peter Race and Phil Gibbs. Much loved by Aussie Gibbs. Jane, Peter, Kerryann and Phil would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the kind and caring team lead by Lorna at Glenwood Home, Jim's final place of rest.

'Friend to many - in our

hearts forever'.

According to Jim's wishes a private service is to be held.







Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019

