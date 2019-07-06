McKENNA, Reverend James
Edward (Priest):
Ex Royal Army Medical Corps. On July 4th, 2019 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Tricia, loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Karen, Marian and Joseph El Yousef, Louise (deceased), Brendon and Maree, and Vanessa, loved grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a special friend of Stuart and Bridget Trotter, loved brother and brother-in-law of Norman (deceased) and Olive, loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
With the Lord,
whom he loved and served.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Mass will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church Hall, 28 Bealey Avenue, on Friday, July 12, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019