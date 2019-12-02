MARR,
James Reidford (Jim):
On November 29, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Cherished husband for 40 years of Lorraine (Lori), much loved father and father-in-law of Russell and Wendy, Stephen and Christine, Liz and Graeme Dempsey, much loved stepfather of Mark and Veronique Murray, Vicki and the late Alan Garner, and a loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Special brother of Barbara, Wilma, Rob, and the late Bing, Mary, Rae, Shirley, and Alice. Special thanks to Dr van Rij and staff, and Dr Ben Hindson. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Jim Marr, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019