James MARR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James MARR.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

MARR,
James Reidford (Jim):
On November 29, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Cherished husband for 40 years of Lorraine (Lori), much loved father and father-in-law of Russell and Wendy, Stephen and Christine, Liz and Graeme Dempsey, much loved stepfather of Mark and Veronique Murray, Vicki and the late Alan Garner, and a loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Special brother of Barbara, Wilma, Rob, and the late Bing, Mary, Rae, Shirley, and Alice. Special thanks to Dr van Rij and staff, and Dr Ben Hindson. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Jim Marr, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Palliative Care would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.