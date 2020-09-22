KAVANAUGH,
James Edward (Jim):
Passed away unexpectedly at home in Christchurch, on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Linda and Kelvin Banks, Carol and Shane James, and Philip, loved uncle of his nephews and nieces.
Will be sadly missed
Messages may be addressed to the Jim Kavanaugh family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 740 Marshland Road, Ouruhia, Christchurch, on Thursday, September 24, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2020