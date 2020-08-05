JOHNSON,
James John (Jim):
On August 1, 2020, at Burlington Village, aged 95 years, with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, treasured dad of Karen (deceased), Wayne and Chris, Wendy, Nita and Mike, Linda and Hamish, much loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and dearly loved brother of Hazel. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, August 8, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020