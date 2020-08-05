James JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James JOHNSON.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

JOHNSON,
James John (Jim):
On August 1, 2020, at Burlington Village, aged 95 years, with his family by his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, treasured dad of Karen (deceased), Wayne and Chris, Wendy, Nita and Mike, Linda and Hamish, much loved grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and dearly loved brother of Hazel. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, August 8, at 10.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.