James Henderson (Jim):

Recently of Hokitika. Passed away on November 25, 2019, after a short battle with illness, at his Rest Home in Oxford. Aged 80. Dearly loved husband and friend of the late Margaret Alice Jamieson. Loved father and father-in-law of Grey and Michaela (Christchurch), and Michelle and Mark (Rangiora). Special Grandad to Venessa, Stuart, Caitlin, and Sarah. Cherished Great-Grandad to Blake, Stella, and Asher. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Jean and the late Neil Keenan, Rob and Colleen Jamieson, and Margaret Pearson. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. The Family would like to acknowledge the care and support from the Team at Ward 16 Christchurch Hospital and also the wonderful caring staff and residents of Karadean Rest Home in Oxford. Messages to the Jamieson Family, c/- Michelle Wotton, PO Box 846, Rangiora 7472.

Now at Peace.

Fly like an Eagle with the wind beneath your wings.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Stafford Street, Hokitika, Tomorrow (Thursday), commencing at 1.00pm. Following the service Jim will be laid to rest with Margaret in the Hokitika Cemetery.







Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019

