HORN,
James Clarkson (Jim):
Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith, father and father-in-law of Jenny and Shane, Graeme and Cathy, and Roger and Kate, grandfather of Robyn, Kate, Jack, Celia, Theo, Lizzie, Lewis, Alex and Emma, and great-grandfather of Harry and Benji. Many thanks for the care and kindness from the staff at Karadean Rest Home, and the Oxford Medical Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Jim will be held in St Andrews Anglican Church, 195 High Street, Oxford, on Wednesday, September 18, at 1.30pm, interment at Oxford Cemetery to follow.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2019