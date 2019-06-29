HOLLAND, James F:
Jim passed away peacefully, at Admartha Lodge, on June 21, 2019, after a long battle with dementia, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Liz. Loved father of Celine and Rod Gardiner (Sydney), Michaela and Chris White (Auckland). A loved Grandad of Aiden and Sophia Gardiner and Joshua and Zoe White. Stepfather / in-law to Nigel and Darrel, Hamish and Pandaree, Sarah and Brad. Grandad Jim to Isabella, Olivia, Marcus, Hannah, Laura, Hayley, Charlie, Amelia and Olly. A private cremation has been held. Liz would like to thank the wonderful staff at Admartha for their friendship and support throughout Jim's illness.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019