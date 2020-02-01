James HARDING (1976 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To James family I am so sorry for your loss, I had a lot to..."
    - Peter Urbani
  • "My deepest sympathy to you all on the sudden passing of..."
    - Kaye Rankin
  • "HARDING, James Fraser: The Harding family are devastated to..."
    - James HARDING
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's College Chapel
Normans Road
View Map
Death Notice

HARDING, James Fraser:
14 July 1976 -
27 January 2020
Dearly loved husband of Hayley and much loved father of Madelyn, and Paige. Loved son of Fred and Candy. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Natalie, Greg, Lachlan, and Sofia Sneddon. Much loved son-in-law of Beverly Rhodes, Wayne and Rosanne Clark. Loved brother-in-law of Aimee Clark and Brent Parker, and loved uncle of Thomas, and Lily. Messages addressed to the Harding Family, c/- PO Box 31 300, Christchurch 8444. The Service for James will be held at St Andrew's College Chapel, Normans Road, on Wednesday, February 5 at 1.00pm. NB: Please be aware there is no on-site parking for the Chapel and allow yourself extra time to park your vehicle.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.