HARDING, James Fraser:
14 July 1976 -
27 January 2020
Dearly loved husband of Hayley and much loved father of Madelyn, and Paige. Loved son of Fred and Candy. Much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Natalie, Greg, Lachlan, and Sofia Sneddon. Much loved son-in-law of Beverly Rhodes, Wayne and Rosanne Clark. Loved brother-in-law of Aimee Clark and Brent Parker, and loved uncle of Thomas, and Lily. Messages addressed to the Harding Family, c/- PO Box 31 300, Christchurch 8444. The Service for James will be held at St Andrew's College Chapel, Normans Road, on Wednesday, February 5 at 1.00pm. NB: Please be aware there is no on-site parking for the Chapel and allow yourself extra time to park your vehicle.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020