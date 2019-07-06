HANCOCK,
James Henry (Jim):
Peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Karadean Court, Oxford. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 60 years. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Daryl and Cheryl, Joann and David Button, and Brett and Leigh. Dearly loved grandad of Tessa and Levi, and Ricky; Rory, and Rachel; and Joshua. Loved great-grandfather of Savannah. Loved brother of Janice. We express our sincere gratitude and thanks to the Karadean staff for their love and care of Jim over the past 12 years. At Jim's request a private service has been held. Messages to the Hancock family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019