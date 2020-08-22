HAILES, James Vincent
George (Jim):
It is with great sadness the family of Jim announce his peaceful passing at his home in Kaikoura, after a courageous battle with cancer, on August 19, 2020, aged 69 years. Jim was surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and best friend to Elaine. Proud father of Simon (deceased), Sarah, Kathryn and Stuart. Father-in-law of Owen and Charlotte. Favourite Baddad to Lachlan and Emilia. Eldest son of Tom and Pat Hailes (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law to Sue and Jim, Philippa and Graeme, John and Nilla, Gerard and Patsy, Richard, Diane, Gavin and Judy, Adrienne and Robin. Uncle and friend to many. Messages to the Hailes Family, c/- PO Box 134, Kaikoura. A celebration of Jim's life will be confirmed at a later date.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2020