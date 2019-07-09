GRICE,
James (Jim) David (Dave):
Of Wanaka. Our beautiful, kind, smiley man passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a period of illness, aged 63. Much loved husband, life time partner and eternal soulmate of Pauline. Adored brother of Keryn, Carol and Denise (dec), and much loved son of Kevin (dec) and Margaret (dec). Loved favourite uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
We are deeply saddened by our loss and will cherish
the memories forever.
We are blessed to have
had you shape our lives.
A service will be held on Friday, July 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 154 Aubrey Road, Wanaka, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 15 Minaret Ridge, Wanaka 9305.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019