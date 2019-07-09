Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



GRICE,

James (Jim) David (Dave):

Of Wanaka. Our beautiful, kind, smiley man passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a period of illness, aged 63. Much loved husband, life time partner and eternal soulmate of Pauline. Adored brother of Keryn, Carol and Denise (dec), and much loved son of Kevin (dec) and Margaret (dec). Loved favourite uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

We are deeply saddened by our loss and will cherish

the memories forever.

We are blessed to have

had you shape our lives.

A service will be held on Friday, July 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 154 Aubrey Road, Wanaka, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 15 Minaret Ridge, Wanaka 9305.

Cared for by

Affinity Funerals

Central Otago &

Lakes District

F.D.A.N.Z.



GRICE,James (Jim) David (Dave):Of Wanaka. Our beautiful, kind, smiley man passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, after a period of illness, aged 63. Much loved husband, life time partner and eternal soulmate of Pauline. Adored brother of Keryn, Carol and Denise (dec), and much loved son of Kevin (dec) and Margaret (dec). Loved favourite uncle to his many nieces and nephews.We are deeply saddened by our loss and will cherishthe memories forever.We are blessed to havehad you shape our lives.A service will be held on Friday, July 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 154 Aubrey Road, Wanaka, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to: 15 Minaret Ridge, Wanaka 9305.Cared for byAffinity FuneralsCentral Otago &Lakes DistrictF.D.A.N.Z. Published in The Press from July 9 to July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers