FRANCE,
James Kenneth (Jim):
Reg No: E688923, WO1, Borneo/Vietnam.
(Of Wainuiomata). Passed peacefully on March 29, 2020, at Hutt Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Janet (Jan). Partner of Pat. Loved father of Ruth, Rebecca, Karin, Stephen, Fred, and Alasdair. Loved brother of June, Bob, Michael, Murray, Helen, and Jeffrey. Brother-in-law, Grandad, Great-Grandad and uncle to his wider family. Tributes and messages can be placed in Jim's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital for the care shown to Jim, especially in this last illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance or Wellington Free Ambulance in memory of Jim can be made via their websites. Due to the current circumstances, a private cremation will be held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020