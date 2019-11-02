FOWLER,
James Andrew (Jim):
On October 31, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband to Elsie, much loved father and father-in-law to Kym and Gerard Kime, and Greg. Very treasured granddad to Natasha, Matt; and James. The family would like to thank the medical response team for their efforts and assistance. Messages may be addressed to the Fowler Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Wednesday, November 6, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2019