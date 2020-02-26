FLANAGAN,
James Bernard:
On February 24, 2020, passed peacefully at Rangiora, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, loved father and father-in-law of Martyn and Kristin, Simon and Andrea, and Matthew. Devoted granddad of Tim, Grace, and Sophie. Loved brother-in-law of Nola Raven, and uncle to Lynda and Suzette. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Upham Hospital, Rangiora, for their dedication and care of James over the past weeks. Messages to the Flanagan Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi. Flowers respectfully declined. Donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and maybe made online at bit.ly/jbflanagan2402 A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 3, at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020