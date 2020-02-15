EDDY, James Francis (Jim):
It is with great sadness we announce that Jim passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 76. Much loved son of the late Lillian and Benjamin Eddy (Taradale), loved brother of Lillian (deceased), Beryl and Elizabeth. A much loved friend of Joan and John, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brent and Caroline, Matthew, Sarah and Mike. Treasured pop of Brennagh, Cate, Stella and Poppy, a loved uncle, cousin and friend. Messages c/- the Eddy family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Mass for Jim will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Tuesday, February 18 at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020