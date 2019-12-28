James DUNCAN (1967 - 2019)
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
Corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue
Death Notice

DUNCAN,
James Keith (Jim):
28.07.1967 - 25.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital with loving family at his side. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Sharleen, much loved father and father-in-law of Danny and Hannah, Laura, and Hannah, and father to Jay-jay and Tom. A loving grandfather of his 4.5 grandchildren, and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to the Duncan family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Corner Keighleys Road and Linwood Avenue, on Tuesday, December 31, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019
