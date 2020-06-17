CROOK,
James William (Jim): M.B.E.
(Reg. No.74996 Wg Cdr RNZAF) Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020, at Burwood Hospital, aged 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Natalie, much loved dad of John and Lyn, Janice and Alan Robb, and Carolyn McKubre, loved grandfather of his nine grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude, Christchurch, and Burwood Hospitals for their loving care and support of Jim and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jim Crook, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Jim will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, June 23, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020