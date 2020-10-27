CHALMERS,
James Smith (Jim):
(formerly of Alexandra). Passed away at The Russley Village on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Jessie, much loved dad of Jim and Anne, Sue and Richard, and their families. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jim Chalmers, PO Box 31177, Ilam, Christchurch 8444. A Funeral Service for Jim will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 28, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 27, 2020