BROWN,
James David (Jim, Jimmy):
Born Blaketown on May 24, 1932. Passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Hospital suddenly and peacefully, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Paulette and Graham, Karen and Grenville (Melbourne) and Kathlene. Loved grandad of Hannah and Tiziano (England) Martin, Emilia and Isabelle (Darfield), Emma, David and Eryn and Corey (Melbourne), Shane and Jackson. Loved great-grandad to Arianna, Benjamin and Eric (England). Beloved son of the late Jim and Elsie Brown. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Owen and Margaret (deceased) Brownlee, Helen and Angelo (deceased) D'Aloisio, Annette Brown (Perth), Sue-Ellen and John Boyce (Duvauchelle). Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Our enormous thanks go to the Wimbledon Wing at Anthony Wilding Home and all staff for their love, support and care to Dad and our family in the past year.
"Our plum tree has fallen.
Reunited with his Betty, RIP"
Messages for Jim's family may be posted, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Mass for Jim will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 40 Spencer Street, Addington, Christchurch on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019