BROWN, James:
On October 8, 2019, suddenly, aged 36 years. Beloved son of Janet Stanswood and Derek Brown, treasured brother and brother-in-law of Nathan and Alice, and stepson of Martin Stanswood and Otila Brown. Messages to the family of the late James Brown, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Zealand Heart Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jbrown0810. A Celebration of James' life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, October 14, at 1.00pm.

Published in The Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
