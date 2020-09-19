BAKER,
James Charles (Jim):
On September 17, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital; aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Violet, loved father and father-in-law of Robert, Allison (Sal) and Lindsay Clarkson, Keith (deceased), and Warren (deceased) and Nicky. Much loved grandad of Gail, Shelley; Andrew, Sarah; and a loved great-grandad of Rylan; Vincent; Ruby and William. Messages to the Baker family, c/- PO Box 111 01, Christchurch, 8443. The Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, September 25, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2020