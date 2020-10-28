ALLEN,
James Andrew (Jim):
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village on Monday, October 26, 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Justin, Wayne and Katrina. Much loved grandad of Connor, Bridget, and Amber. Loved brother of Lorraine and the late Ken, and Bruce. A huge thank you to all the staff at Lincoln Medical, Christchurch Hospital and Anthony Wilding for their exceptional care and respect of Jim. Messages to the Allen Family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Jim's will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020