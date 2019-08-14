Jacqui CARSWELL-STAGG

Guest Book
  • "To learn of Jacqui's passing is a huge shock. I've only in..."
    - Rick Bonner
  • "My wonderful niece who hugged so wonderfully, meaningfully..."
    - Auntie Ruth Mercer
  • "We only knew you for a short while beautiful girl, but what..."
    - Sandie Hopkins
  • "Thinking of you all in this sad time, such a big loss of..."
    - Kay kitley
Death Notice

CARSWELL-STAGG,
Jacqui Rae:
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, tragically taken as a result of an accident; aged 36 years. Much loved, adored, bubbly, crazy, chocoholic Mum of Karlos (Jimmy), Trinity (T-Mae), and Chloe (C-Bear), loving daughter of the late Roger and Pheona Stagg, treasured and loved by all her family and friends.
Now in the arms of
Mum and Dad.
Messages to the Carswell-Stagg Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Jacqui's life will be held in the Dunsandel Community Centre, Tramway Road, Dunsandel, on Saturday, August 17, at 1.00pm. (Please wear colourful attire)
logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.