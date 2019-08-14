CARSWELL-STAGG,
Jacqui Rae:
On Saturday, August 10, 2019, tragically taken as a result of an accident; aged 36 years. Much loved, adored, bubbly, crazy, chocoholic Mum of Karlos (Jimmy), Trinity (T-Mae), and Chloe (C-Bear), loving daughter of the late Roger and Pheona Stagg, treasured and loved by all her family and friends.
Now in the arms of
Mum and Dad.
Messages to the Carswell-Stagg Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Jacqui's life will be held in the Dunsandel Community Centre, Tramway Road, Dunsandel, on Saturday, August 17, at 1.00pm. (Please wear colourful attire)
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019