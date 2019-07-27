Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline MOSS. View Sign Death Notice



MOSS, Jacqueline Ann(nee Armstrong):Passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 74 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Rodney and Jean Armstrong, loved sister of Nicola Armstrong (deceased). Jacqueline was the much loved wife of 45 years to the late Commander Robert Lee Moss, and loving mother of Nicola Fitzsimmons and son-in-law Paul Fitzsimmons, beloved grandmother to Ava, and Ella Fitzsimmons. Jacqueline attended St Margaret's College, she was a patron and member of the "Old Girls Club" – she divided her time between New Zealand and America, she will be missed immensely."To know her,was to love her".The Memorial Service to celebrate Jacqueline's life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 8 Tui Street, Fendalton, on Wednesday, July 31, at 2.00 pm. Published in The Press on July 27, 2019

