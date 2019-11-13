HETHERINGTON, Jacqueline Ann (Jackie)
(nee Searle):
Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019, at St Allisa Lifestyle Care; in her 84th year. Wife of the late Bill Hetherington, loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Brett Harrison; and the late Christine. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at St Allisa's for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Jackie's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019