DOOLEY, Jacqueline
(Jacque) (nee Rodgers):
Passed away suddenly, surrounded by her family, as the result of a medical event on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Jenny, and Karen and Richard, cherished nana of Mark, Adam, Lauren, Nicole, Ngaio, and Rata. A special sister of Pam, Phillip, and Terry, a missed aunty and friend to many.
"Gone too soon, will be always missed"
Messages may be addressed to the Dooley family, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Jacque's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, on Friday, December 4 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020