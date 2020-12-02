Jacqueline DOOLEY

Guest Book
  • "Gone far too soon. No time to say goodbye and tell you how..."
    - Anne Dooley
  • "Our thoughts are with you Tom, Stephen, Karen and families..."
    - Kathy King
  • "A sad event for our family. A loved sister in law and aunty..."
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Richmond
View Map
Death Notice

DOOLEY, Jacqueline
(Jacque) (nee Rodgers):
Passed away suddenly, surrounded by her family, as the result of a medical event on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Jenny, and Karen and Richard, cherished nana of Mark, Adam, Lauren, Nicole, Ngaio, and Rata. A special sister of Pam, Phillip, and Terry, a missed aunty and friend to many.
"Gone too soon, will be always missed"
Messages may be addressed to the Dooley family, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Jacque's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Sts, Richmond, on Friday, December 4 at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.