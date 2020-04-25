Jacqueline ALLISTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline ALLISTON.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Death Notice

ALLISTON,
Jacqueline Anne (Jackie):
On April 19, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, aged 79 years, after a long journey with Alzheimers. Dearly loved wife of David. Much loved mum of Debbie, Louise, and Suzanne, and special 'Granny Jackie' to Thomasin, Daisy, Jude, and Iris.
"Always in our hearts"
We are enormously grateful to the staff at Adriel Rest Home and Bainswood for all the special care they have given to Jackie over the last six years, and the love and respect they have shown to the whole family. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Jackie Alliston, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.