ALLISTON,
Jacqueline Anne (Jackie):
On April 19, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, aged 79 years, after a long journey with Alzheimers. Dearly loved wife of David. Much loved mum of Debbie, Louise, and Suzanne, and special 'Granny Jackie' to Thomasin, Daisy, Jude, and Iris.
"Always in our hearts"
We are enormously grateful to the staff at Adriel Rest Home and Bainswood for all the special care they have given to Jackie over the last six years, and the love and respect they have shown to the whole family. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Jackie Alliston, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020