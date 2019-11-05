Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacoba LUBBERS. View Sign Death Notice



Susanna Wilhelmina (Coby):

Member Order of St John MStJ

On November 3, 2019, surrounded by family, at Ilam Lifecare, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Jan (John), much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Eileen, Paul and Mandy, Ann-Marie and Kevin, cherished Oma of Melissa, Breeanna; and India.

Forever at rest

with her Saviour

Special thanks to the staff at Ilam Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Coby Lubbers, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at







LUBBERS, JacobaSusanna Wilhelmina (Coby):Member Order of St John MStJOn November 3, 2019, surrounded by family, at Ilam Lifecare, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Jan (John), much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Eileen, Paul and Mandy, Ann-Marie and Kevin, cherished Oma of Melissa, Breeanna; and India.Forever at restwith her SaviourSpecial thanks to the staff at Ilam Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Coby Lubbers, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at www.stjohn.org.nz/ Support-us/donate. A Graveside Service will be held in the Lincoln Cemetery, Boundary Road, Lincoln, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in the Reformed Church of Christchurch, 61 Cornwall Street, St Albans, at 2.00pm. Published in The Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers