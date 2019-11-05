LUBBERS, Jacoba
Susanna Wilhelmina (Coby):
Member Order of St John MStJ
On November 3, 2019, surrounded by family, at Ilam Lifecare, aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Jan (John), much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Eileen, Paul and Mandy, Ann-Marie and Kevin, cherished Oma of Melissa, Breeanna; and India.
Forever at rest
with her Saviour
Special thanks to the staff at Ilam Lifecare for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Coby Lubbers, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service or online at www.stjohn.org.nz/ Support-us/donate. A Graveside Service will be held in the Lincoln Cemetery, Boundary Road, Lincoln, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in the Reformed Church of Christchurch, 61 Cornwall Street, St Albans, at 2.00pm.
