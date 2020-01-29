Jacoba DE KORT

Guest Book
  • "Was so blessed to assist Coco with personal cares and share..."
    - Ruth Stedman
  • "My condolences to dear Coco's family. She was a very..."
    - Maureen Lynch
  • "My condolences to Coco's family, at the loss of their..."
    - Maureen Lynch
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:30 p.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
Death Notice

DE KORT, Jacoba (Coco):
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare Hospital with family by her side, on Monday, January 27, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Coral and Rod Buick, Jocelyn de Kort Jackson, Annebel de Kort and Brent Woods, Marcus de Kort and Shelly Young. Coco was fondly loved by her grandchildren Emily, Olly, Jak and Isla. Great-Coco of Levi and Isla Florence. A Funeral Service for Jacoba will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in The Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
