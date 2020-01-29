DE KORT, Jacoba (Coco):
Passed away peacefully at WesleyCare Hospital with family by her side, on Monday, January 27, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Coral and Rod Buick, Jocelyn de Kort Jackson, Annebel de Kort and Brent Woods, Marcus de Kort and Shelly Young. Coco was fondly loved by her grandchildren Emily, Olly, Jak and Isla. Great-Coco of Levi and Isla Florence. A Funeral Service for Jacoba will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 3.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020