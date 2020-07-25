BUURMAN, Jacob (Jack):
On July 21, 2020 (on his 88th birthday), slipped away in his sleep. A hunter, a fisherman, a man of the land, who lived for his family and the outdoors. Dearly loved and adored husband of the late Anthonia (Toos) Buurman, much loved and cherished dad of Dennis and Lynette (Kaikoura), Wendy and Michael Philip (Adelaide), Rik and Antje (Perth), much loved grandfather of Josh and Sarah Philip, Tim and Cindy Philip, and Leah and Mark Arezio (all of Adelaide), and his 7 great-grandchildren. Private cremation has taken place and a private celebration will be held with family and friends in the days ahead.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020