Jacob BUURMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob BUURMAN.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

BUURMAN, Jacob (Jack):
On July 21, 2020 (on his 88th birthday), slipped away in his sleep. A hunter, a fisherman, a man of the land, who lived for his family and the outdoors. Dearly loved and adored husband of the late Anthonia (Toos) Buurman, much loved and cherished dad of Dennis and Lynette (Kaikoura), Wendy and Michael Philip (Adelaide), Rik and Antje (Perth), much loved grandfather of Josh and Sarah Philip, Tim and Cindy Philip, and Leah and Mark Arezio (all of Adelaide), and his 7 great-grandchildren. Private cremation has taken place and a private celebration will be held with family and friends in the days ahead.

logo
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.