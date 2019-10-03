Jackson WHITE

Guest Book
  • "Dear Meredith, Ian and Fletcher We are so very sorry to..."
    - Donna Johnson
  • "To Milky, Meredith and Fletcher I can't think of any words..."
  • "WHITE, Jackson: Meredith, Ian (Milky), and Fletcher, our..."
    - Jackson WHITE
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

WHITE, Jackson Bruce:
On September 30, 2019, aged 4 years. Treasured and much loved son of Ian (Milky) and Meredith, amazing big-brother and 'best mate' of Fletcher, cherished grandson of Judi, Neil and Margaret, and dearly loved nephew of all his aunties and uncles. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade in memory of Jackson would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jackson's life will be held in the Lincoln Events Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Monday, October 7, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.