WHITE, Jackson Bruce:
On September 30, 2019, aged 4 years. Treasured and much loved son of Ian (Milky) and Meredith, amazing big-brother and 'best mate' of Fletcher, cherished grandson of Judi, Neil and Margaret, and dearly loved nephew of all his aunties and uncles. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade in memory of Jackson would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jackson's life will be held in the Lincoln Events Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Monday, October 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2019