Service Information
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana
92 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
Death Notice

WILTON, Jack Dallan:
On November 11, 2020, Jack tragically passed away, aged 14 years. Dearly loved son of Adam, and Sally, and loved stepson of Emma, much loved brother of Toby, Archer, Nova, and Norah, a much loved grandson, nephew, and friend who will be deeply missed by all.
"You are always and forever in our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jack Wilton, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Jack will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, November 19, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.

Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2020
