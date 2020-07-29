WILKIE, Jack William:
In loving memory of the wonderful husband and very best friend of Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gregory and Sheila (Scotland), Nicola and Matthew, Craig and Jackie, Gary and Ursula. Special Pop and Grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jwwilkie2707 Messages for the Wilkie family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Jack's life to be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 1, at 11.00am. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF TIME.
Published in The Press from July 29 to July 30, 2020