WILKIE, Jack William:In loving memory of the wonderful husband and very best friend of Jean. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gregory and Sheila (Scotland), Nicola and Matthew, Craig and Jackie, Gary and Ursula. Special Pop and Grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/jwwilkie2707 Messages for the Wilkie family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Jack's life to be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 1, at 11.00am. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF TIME.