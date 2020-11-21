WHITELEY, Jack:
Passed away at Burwood Hospital on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Loved father of Alison, Andrew, and Chris, loved father-in-law of Nick, Jodie, and Seiko, grandfather of Joshua, Noah, Erin, Seth, and Riley; Charlie, Elliot, and Holly; Erika, Rubin, and James and great grandfather of Skylar. Jack will be missed by all his extended friends and support network within the Christchurch community. Messages may be addressed to the Whiteley family at 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. In keeping with Jack's wishes a Private Cremation will be held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020