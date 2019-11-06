TOURELL, Jack:

(No. 416673, RNZAF). On November 5, 2019, passed peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen, loved and loving precious Dad of Pam and Ginny, the late Wayne and the late Jackie, and respected father-in-law of Eric, loved grandad of Raquel, Giovanni and Louise (Perth), great-grandad of Brannon, Taylor, Connor, Dylan, and Oliver, and great-great-grandad of Brax and Zade. Jack was a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A special thanks to the staff at Burwood Hospital for their love and wonderful care of Jack. Messages may be sent to the Tourell Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to Celebrate Jack's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry from Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), on Friday, November 8, at 2.30pm.





