SHATFORD, Jack:
On February 5, 2020, at Admatha Rest Home, surrounded by his family, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late June, father and father-in-law of Karen, Brent and Phillipa, adored granddad of Samantha, Riley, Indigo, Jordan, Charlie, and Finn, eldest brother of Ron, Trevor, Peggy, Helen, Eric, Morris, Alex, Ian, and Robert. Messages may be addressed to the The Family of the late Jack Shatford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Jack will be held in AvonPark Chapel corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, February 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020