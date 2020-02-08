Jack SHATFORD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack SHATFORD.
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
AvonPark Chapel
corner Kerrs and Pages Roads
Linwood
View Map
Death Notice

SHATFORD, Jack:
On February 5, 2020, at Admatha Rest Home, surrounded by his family, aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late June, father and father-in-law of Karen, Brent and Phillipa, adored granddad of Samantha, Riley, Indigo, Jordan, Charlie, and Finn, eldest brother of Ron, Trevor, Peggy, Helen, Eric, Morris, Alex, Ian, and Robert. Messages may be addressed to the The Family of the late Jack Shatford, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Jack will be held in AvonPark Chapel corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, February 10, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.